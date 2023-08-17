Neymar joins Saudi club Al-Hilal from PSG in two-year deal

RIYADH: Neymar has signed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal after six years with Paris St Germain in which the Brazil forward won several domestic trophies but not the Champions League the club craves. No financial details were disclosed on Tuesday but the fee was reported to be about 90 million euros ($98.24 million) plus add-ons and subject to a medical for the 31-year-old. French newspaper L’Equipe said the deal could net Neymar 160 million euros. Saudi Professional League (SPL) club Al-Hilal announced that Neymar had signed a contract until 2025, with the Brazilian saying, “I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali” in a video on the team’s social media accounts.

“I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” Neymar said after signing the contract on Tuesday in Paris. “I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment. “I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place. I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal.” Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros. He scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris club and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.