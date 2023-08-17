Acting prowess to bring Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for Sajal

At the investiture event, which will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024, President Arif Alvi will confer the “Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” onto renowned Pakistani actress Sajal Ali.

Ali is renowned for her amazing talent and fascinating performances.

On August 14, the president announced a total of 694 Civil Awards including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Pakistan, Hilal-e-Shujaat, Hilal-e-Iimtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-i-Azam Sitara-e-Pakistan, Sitara-e-Shujaat, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, President’s Award for Pride of Performance, Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam, Sitara-e-Khidmat, Tamgha-e-Shuja’at, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, the actress’s achievements over the past ten years as an actor are recognised by the civilian award.

In a career spanning more than a decade, she is a powerhouse with a natural ability to command the camera. His performances in films like Mom with the legendary Sri Devi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as well as the recently released Hollywood film “What’s Love got to do with it” with Shabana Azmi, Lilly James and Ethan Hawke have received both critical and commercial acclaim outside of Pakistani borders.

Always a comforting presence on screen, she has exploited her adaptability to great use in both comedic and dramatic roles. In her over 14-year career, Sajal Ali has received praise from viewers all over the world for her memorable roles in dramas like Nanhi, O Ranrgreza, Yaqeen ka Safar, Aangan, Alif, Sannata, Sinf-e-Ahan, Ye Dil Mera, Chup Raho, Gule Rana, Mohabbat Jae Bhar Mai, Noorulain and Kuch Ankahi, to name a few.