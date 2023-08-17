Gohar Rasheed receives praise from Gippy Grewal for his work in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

On his official Instagram account, Pakistani actor Mirza Gohar Rasheed recently posted a screenshot of a discussion he had with Gippy Grewal. The captured chat between Gippy Grewal and Mirza Gohar Rasheed, two major celebrities, was shown in its entirety. Gohar commented, “From the international icon of Punjabi cinema Mr @gippygrewal, massive respect sir.”Submit

Gippy Grewal, the star of “Carry On Jatta,” expressed his admiration for Gohar by stating, “Bro enjoyed your performance in Maula Jatt,” to which the latter replied, “Coming from you, it means a lot. Thank you so much for the encouragement, “SWAAD AYA E SONYA.” The two performers reciprocated each other’s gratitude by making kind gestures. An accomplished Pakistani actor known for his many roles is Mirza Gohar Rasheed. Gohar performed the important role of “Maakha Natt,” the brother of “Noori Natt”, in “The Legend of Maula Jatt,” bringing complexity to the movie’s story.

Gohar’s portrayal of Maakha Natt received high praise for its sincerity and competence, reiterating his status as a gifted actor in Pakistan’s entertainment sector.

Gippy Grewal, on the other hand, is a well-known Punjab-born actor, singer, and director in India. Gippy, a prominent figure in the Punjabi entertainment sector, had his acting debut in the 2010 movie “Mel Karade Rabba,” which served as the launchpad for his prosperous career in show business. He is well known for his adaptable acting abilities and has represented a variety of characters in different genres, garnering both critical acclaim and a sizable fan base.