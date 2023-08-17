FIA grills PTI chief over ‘missing cipher copy’

A joint investigation team (JIT) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) interrogated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to the cablegate saga – a cipher what the deposed prime minister claims contains details of a threat made by the United States against his government, it emerged on Wednesday. In a public gathering on March 27, 2022, in Islamabad, Khan brandished a letter claiming that it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” backed by the US to topple his government. Last month, the probe agency had grilled the deposed prime minister – who was removed from office via a no-confidence motion in April last year – for nearly two hours in the case after the Lahore High Court (LHC) withdrew a stay order against the call-up notice to Khan by the FIA into the audio leak involving the US diplomatic cable.

The FIA launched investigations against the ex-prime minister for allegedly making public a confidential diplomatic cable and keeping it in his possession. Earlier in the day, FIA’s Counter-Terrorism Wing registered a case in connection with the “missing cipher” from the official record of the Prime Minister’s Office and indicted Khan in the case.