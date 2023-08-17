T10 cricket team best ever gift for Pakistan on I-Day: Kamran Awan

The US based Pakistani entrepreneur and the co-owner of the team New York Warriors, Kamran Awan has said that the T10 Cricket Team that will fight for the first-ever title of US Masters T10 Cricket in the US was best ever gift he can present to Pakistan on its 76th Independence Day. Terming it the biggest day of his life, he is confident that his team will lift the trophy at Broward County Stadium, Florida where it starts from August 18, 2023. Hugely investing in the UST10, Kamran is spotlighting the global popularity of this unique cricket format. Aspiring to ignite cricket euphoria in the US through the T10 league, he has his eyes fixed on the upcoming T10 League in Pakistan too.

Awan who left Pakistan for greener pastures decades ago, still finds his heart beating for Pakistan. New York Warriors is the only team in the US Masters T10 League that is owned by a Pakistani. He vowed to lay the foundation of cricket in the US, a sport that is followed by hundreds of millions of people across the globe, the sport that binds Pakistanis together. Supported by his partners Husnain Bajwa, Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh; the Pakistani-American entrepreneur is confident that New York Warriors is all set to lift the title as it has the strongest team with three former Pakistani captains playing for New York Warriors. Its squad flaunts Misbah ul Hassan, Shahid Afridi, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Razzaque and Sohail Khan among other prominent international players. Six teams including New York Warriors, Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Texas Chargers, NJ Legends and Morrisville Unity will be playing the US Masters T10 League that will culminate on August 28, 2023.

Fuelled by his fiery love for the sport, Kamran is committed to introducing cricket to a broader audience in the United States and promoting it as a recognized and celebrated game. The acquisition of the New York Warriors not only showcases Kamran’s enterprising acumen but also reflects his desire to bridge cultures and bring people together through sports. Kamran’s entrepreneurial spirit has been relentless and has propelled him to successfully diversify from property management to hospitality making him the proud owner of six thriving hotels that have become pivotal to the communities they serve. Kamran sees great potential of cricket in the American sports landscape. He intends to develop and nurture local talent, providing aspiring players with opportunities to shine on the global stage. With the New York Warriors cricket franchisee set to make its debut, there’s no doubt that Kamran’s passion for cricket and his entrepreneurial spirit will continue to drive him much beyond the US.