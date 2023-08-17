IG Punjab distributes ownership documents for plots to families of martyrs

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has continuing of providing plots to the families of police martyrs of from before 2017. In this sequence, families of 32 more martyrs of Sargodha police, Lodhran, Layyah, and Gujrat have been provided with plots. During a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has distributed ownership papers of plots to 15 families of Lodhran, 08 of Sargodha, 07 of layyah, 02 of Gujarat. Recently, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had provided plot ownership documents to 04 martyrs’ families, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that with the support of good people, plots have been ensured for the families of more than 100 martyrs before 2017, while financial assistance is also being provided to the heirs of the martyrs for the construction of houses on these plots from the Punjab Police Endowment Fund.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has announced to give certificates of appreciation to RPOs, DPOs who ensure the provision of plots for the families of police martyrs. He said that the field officers who made the provision of plots certain for the families of martyrs are praiseworthy. IG Punjab expressed gratitude to private estate developers for their cooperation in providing plots to the families of martyrs. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, RPO DG Khan Capt (Retd) Sajjad Hasan Khan, RPO Multan Capt (Retd) Sohail Chaudhry, RPO Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal attended the function while other officers including DPOs of Sargodha, Gujarat, Lodhran and Layyah were also present in the function.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, has paid tribute to the martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema, who was killed in firing by the accused persons in Sialkot. Dr. Usman Anwar said that ASI Shahzad Cheema set the highest example of duty dedication by embracing martyrdom. The department will never forget its brave son who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. All the possible care will be taken for the best welfare of the martyrs’ family said IG Punjab. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that Punjab Police is the force of more than 1600 brave martyrs like ASI Shahzad Cheema. Taking notice of the incident, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. IG Punjab ordered the immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the incident and said that the accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.

Spokesperson Punjab Police stated that ASI Shahzad Ahmed Cheema was serving as an ASI in CIA Sialkot, and he had conducted a raid to arrest a dangerous criminal, Liaqat alias Chotu, who was involved in many heinous crime incidents. The accused along with his associates opened indiscriminate firing indiscriminately at a police team. ASI Shahzad was seriously injured. He was rushed to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries and was martyred. On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown has been accelerated to arrest the fugitive proclaimed abroad, in continuation of which, 03 more dangerous offenders were arrested from United Arab Emirates and reached Pakistan while the total number of arrests has reached 109.

According to details, Punjab Police, in connection with the initiation of murder cases, arrested 03 dangerous proclaimed who had fled to the United Arab Emirates, successfully bringing them back to the country. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar thanked DIG Sikandar for his special support in the arrest and return of dangerous advertisers and said that the process of arresting fugitive proclaimed abroad was speeded up with the cooperation and efforts of DIG Sikandar posted in Interpol. According to the details, among the arrested proclaimed are Ali Raza wanted by Faisalabad Police, Munir Hussain wanted by Jhelum Police and Muhammad Khan of DG Khan Police, the three accused had fled to UAE after committing serious crime like murder.

Punjab Police issued red notices with the help of Interpol and arrested the accused. After fulfilling the legal requirements, the accused reached Pakistan. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that with the arrest of 03 proclaimed accused, the total number of proclaimed abroad has increased to 109. IG Punjab directed to speed up the crackdown to arrest dangerous proclaimed offienders involved in serious crimes like murder, robbery and kidnapping for ransom and said that operations should be continued with the cooperation of FIA, Interpol and other agencies, RPOs, DPOs should regularly send reports of arrests of dangerous proclaimed to the Central Police Office.