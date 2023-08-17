New linear accelerator inaugurated at SKMCH&RC

A top-of-the-line Varian Halcyon linear accelerator with advanced radiotherapy capability was inaugurated today (Wednesday, August 16, 2023) in the Department of Clinical & Radiation Oncology at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore. The ribbon cutting and plaque unveiling was performed by a young cancer patient, Eeza Fatima, along with CEO of SKMCH&RC, Dr Faisal Sultan, CMO Muhammed Aasim Yusuf and other members of the senior management. On this occasion, Dr Aasim Yusuf said, “At SKMCH&RC, we aim to continuously upgrade our equipment and technology, so as to be able to provide the best possible treatment to all our patients. The addition of this new technology at our hospital in Lahore will cater to the ever-increasing number of cancer patients needing radiation therapy with a high degree of accuracy, precision and speed.”

He further said that with 5 linear accelerators, this is the largest such department in the country, delivering more than 50,000 radiation therapy sessions each year. This latest machine will allow us to treat our deserving cancer patients with more targeted radiotherapy, resulting in greater precision and reducing the risk of side effects. The Halcyon is six times faster than conventional LINACs, meaning that each treatment lasts only about a minute, so that more patients can be treated in the same amount of time. The shorter time spent on the machine, its wider bore and integrated ambient lighting all result in a more comfortable and satisfying patient experience. The Halcyon’s state-of-the-art six-point safety system allows closer monitoring of the patient throughout treatment, enhancing patient safety.