Retail Graduate Programme to empower next generation leaders launched

Majid Al Futtaim Retail, owner and operator of Carrefour in Pakistan, announced the launch of its transformative Retail Graduate Programme in collaboration with 12 top universities across six countries, namely Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kenya, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates. With a steadfast commitment to promoting gender diversity, Majid Al Futtaim Retail aims to empower and recruit 75 nationals for its regional Carrefour operations, targeting 50% of the positions for talented female candidates. This initiative not only strengthens Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s position as an investor in local talent development, but also actively contributes to and supports local communities and economies and establishes lasting relationships with educational institutions.

Majid Al Futtaim Retail’s partnerships with universities in Pakistan include Lahore School of Economics (LSE) and Institute of Business Administration (IBA). Through these strategic collaborations, Majid Al Futtaim Retail establishes a collaborative and dynamic platform that attracts top talent, facilitating the development of a qualified workforce.

Selected candidates for the programme will undergo an intensive 24-month on-the-job training, which includes rotations across in-store operations, e-commerce, and merchandise functions, among others. This holistic approach ensures a comprehensive learning experience and equips participants with a deep understanding of the diverse aspects of a modern retail industry. Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates will be provided with the opportunity to secure full-time supervisory-level positions within Carrefour.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Umer Habib Khan Lodhi, Country Manager, stated: “The Retail Graduate Programme represents our dedication to supporting the young generation in kickstarting their careers in the retail industry. By offering comprehensive on-the-job training and exposure to different facets of the business, we aim to fast-track the career progression of these graduates and build a strong leadership pipeline for the future of retail.”

The involvement of the universities helps to organise job fairs and on-campus career events and sessions to raise awareness about the grocery retail business and its various functions, while also providing students with invaluable insights into the industry.

“At Majid Al Futtaim Retail, we believe in investing in young Pakistani talent and providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive. Our Retail Graduate Programme is designed to foster the professional growth and development of these individuals, while also fulfilling our vision to generate positive social impact on our communities. This program serves as a testament to our dedication to Pakistan’s vision of bridging the gap between academia and the professional world, while simultaneously strengthening the quality of technical and vocational education and training. It builds on our efforts towards nurturing tomorrow’s retail leaders,” added Umer Habib Khan Lodhi.

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications before 31 August 2023 by visiting https://careers.majidalfuttaim.com/job/Retail-Graduate-Program-Pakistan/966310401/. The courses are scheduled to begin on 1 October 2023.

This collaborative effort between Majid Al Futtaim Retail, LSE and IBA aims to connect academia and industry, fostering growth and innovation in the retail sector.