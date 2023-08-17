Monsoon tree plantation campaign starts at PMAS-AAUR

Vice Chancellor PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem has inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, organized by the University Green Office with the collaboration of the Department of Forestry & Range Management, with an aim to create awareness about the importance of trees and to highlight the significance of a green and healthy environment.

In his message the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. M. Naeem has said that the environmental pollution and temperature of Pakistan is increasing day by day due to the highest deforestation rate which is causing food insecurity and the only solution to these challenges is to plant a tree. He said that trees are the lungs of the earth, which work to provide green shelter in extreme weather conditions, so if we want to keep the earth habitable for humans and animals, we must plant more and more trees.

Planting trees are highly mandatory to curb urban flooding, faced by the country in the present scenario which is causing billions of economic loss to the country each year, he said. At the end of the ceremony, Director of the University Green Office (UGO), Dr. Shahid Ali Khan has praised and informed the audience that University has arranged & prepared 10,000 saplings to distribute free of cost to the community during this planting campaign.