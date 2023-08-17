Need for commission stressed to tackle floods loses

Executive Council of Registered Think Tank – Engineers Study Forum, in a special meeting today presided over by Engr. Mian Fazal Ahmad congratulates Mohtaram Janab Anwarul Haq Kakar for assuming the office of Caretaker Prime Minister and wishes him successful tenure. In view of the continuous heavy rains and havoc of floods, an effective Technical and Administrative Commission is urged to be formed to tackle the restoration of heavy floods and losses as soon as possible. Pakistan is facing heavy rains, floods and losses of lives and properties due to non compliance of Environmental causes. A Master plan is needed against Environmental Pollution and reducing of Green House accumulation of Gases. Pakistan has been facing heavy floods in the last few years causing colossal damage of lives and properties. Effective measures against Environmental pollution are needed. Green House Effects are major causes. Reinforcing bridges, bunds and lack of effective communication system are major causes of heavy losses due to rains and floods. According to NDMA Press releases, recent rains and floods have resulted this year destruction of 3280 homes. The flood waters swept away many bridges and roads. Loss of thousands of live stocks have been destroyed in various Provinces. The Executive Council of Engineers Study Forum – a registered Think Tank strongly urges the Prime Minister to set up a highly level Task Force to draw a Master plan to rebuild destroyed roads and houses on urgent basis. Compliance with Environmental laws is essential to prevent Green House Gases which cause heavy rains and floods.