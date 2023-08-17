Naqvi announces free travel to students on Metro Bus, Orange Line Train

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a 3.5 hours marathon visit to the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train today. Mohsin Naqvi travelled in the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train and inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities. Mohsin Naqvi boarded the Metro Bus from the Kutchery Station. CM bought his and of his staff members token and travelled up to Janazgah Station. Air conditioners of the Metro Bus were out of order and the passengers were in pathetic condition due to severe hot and humid weather. The passengers complained that the air conditioners of Metro Buses are out of order for the last six months. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure early functional of air conditioners of the Metro Buses. Mohsin Naqvi stated that male and female students will travel free on the Metro Bus and Orange Line Train. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed Secretary Transport to put up a summary in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the arrangements and facilities at the Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train stations. CM Mohsin Naqvi inquired from the passengers about travelling facilities in the bus and assured them resolution of their problems at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi visited Anarkali Station of Orange Line Metro Train where wash rooms were closed, water was not available, token machines were out of order and long queues of passengers were being made. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his indignation over inadequate facilities being provided at the station. CM immediately summoned Secretary Transport in this regard. CM Mohsin Naqvi travelled from the Anarkali Station up to Ali Town and checked token machines and other facilities on the stations. There were also long queues of passengers on the Ali Town Station. The passengers made a pile of complaints to the CM. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide facilities for charging the metro card online or through credit card. Mohsin Naqvi talked with the passengers during his journey and inquired from them about travelling facilities. The passengers complained about non-functioning of token machines and shutting down of wash rooms. Mohsin Naqvi travelled from Ali Town to Lakshmi Chowk on his return journey through Orange Line Metro Train. Mohsin Naqvi bought his and for his staff members token and boarded the train. He ordered to take effective measures to reduce public rush on the token counters for the passengers. He directed to increase travelling facilities for the women on the Orange Line Metro Train. Mohsin Naqvi shook hands with the elderly passengers by going to their seats and also inquired travelling facilities from the women.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi fulfilled another promise. The renovation of the reading hall of the Punjab Public Library was completed in five days according to the promise being made with the students. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake renovation of the reading hall of the Punjab Public Library during his visit few days earlier. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected the renovation work of the reading hall of the Library during his visit to the Punjab Public Library today. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed new facilities being provided in the reading hall and met with the male and female students present in the reading hall. CM Mohsin Naqvi inspected various sections of the Library. CM Mohsin Naqvi also announced renovation of the reading hall of the female students and announced opening of the Punjab Public Library on the demand of students till late night. A ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Office to pin promotion badges to police officers promoted as Addl IGs and Deputy Inspector General. The event was attended by the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, along with Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IG Police Dr Usman Anwar, who pinned promotion badges to the officers posted in Punjab.

Among the officers promoted to grade 21 and elevated to the position of Addl IG were Maqsood-ul-Hassan, Abdul Karim, Mirza Faran Baig, Imran Arshad, Muhammad Idrees Ahmad, Muhammad Waqar Abbasi and Muhammad Kamran Khan. In the 20th grade, those promoted under the DIG rank included Sohail Zafar Chatha, Ali Nasir Rizvi, Muhammad Ayaz Saleem, Waqas Hassan, Tauseef Haider, Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik, and Montazar Mehdi.

The families of the police officers were also invited to join and they were recognized on stage while the officers were being pinned.

The CM felicitated the newly promoted officers and their families. Promotion is the right of police officers which has been given to them; he said and added that the promoted officers are expected to serve the people. He acknowledged the hard work of the IG police and the chief secretary also extended necessary support. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman congratulated the officers while IG Police Usman Anwar highlighted the interest taken by the CM and chief secretary in the promotions of police officers.

The ceremony was attended by Addl IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Addl IG (Est), Addl IG (Investigation), DIG (HQ) and others. News Desk

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted a late-night visit to the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, Imamiya Colony Projects, and the under-construction Shahdara Hospital. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi during his visit meticulously inspected the ongoing construction work of the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, and Imamiya Colony projects. He issued necessary instructions to ensure the timely completion of these projects and urged for their expedited progress. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the swift completion of these projects is vital to enhance citizens’ transportation convenience.

The underpass on Bedian Road at Nawaz Sharif Interchange is expected to benefit around 120,000 vehicles per day once completed. Mohsin Naqvi took a hands-on approach, personally reviewing the Shahdara Flyover and Emamiya Colony projects. He interacted with the dedicated workers on-site and encouraged their continued hard work. He emphasized the swift removal of construction material and immediate commencement of necessary tasks under and around the flyover.

During his inspection of the flyover, Mohsin Naqvi closely observed the pile placement and girder installation process. He stressed the significance of completing this project promptly for the convenience of the general public. Subsequently, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Emamiya Colony project to assess progress. He highlighted the importance of expediting work on this project as well.