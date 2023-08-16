FIR filed against Alizeh Shah for assault on co-star

Actor Alizeh Shah is being sued by aspiring actor Minsa Malik for allegedly abusing her physically while they were filming. According to a copy of the complaint that has been submitted in Islamabad, Malik claims that on Tuesday, after she called out Shah for disrespecting her, the other actor turned to violence.

In her complaint, Malik claimed, “The camera was rolling, Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani was being shot, and I was in the scene. Also there was Alizeh Shah, who was visibly intoxicated on drugs. She came up to me and threw a cigarette laced with marijuana my way. I turned away from her and slapped her as a result. She then began acting like she was hitting me. She yelled, tore her own clothes, and used foul language.

The FIR continued, “Alizeh Shah attempted to hurl her sandal my direction, but I dodged the blow. She misbehaved because she was extremely inebriated. The camera that was filming the action also recorded a video of us amid the commotion. As the primary means of her slander, Alizeh argued that the video should not be made public.

Malik continued by claiming that Shah was also envious of her on the job. The actor added that earlier, because of Shah’s unruly behaviour, the filming of another project had also been put on hold. The Ishq Tamasha actor is still silent in the face of the charges.