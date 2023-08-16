Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate

Asian markets rose Tuesday as a US tech rally bouyed sentiment although concerns over China weighed on Hong Kong as a surprise rate cut and a batch of weak figures gave little cheer on the economic outlook. Gains by large tech companies including Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Meta Platforms lifted the Nasdaq by more than one percent at the close Monday. The sentiment carried through to Asia with Tokyo boosted by a surge in tech firms and data showing the Japanese economy grew 1.5 percent in the quarter to June thanks to robust exports on the back of a weaker yen. Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila and Kuala Lumpur were all higher. Seoul and Mumbai were closed for holidays. Shanghai was down 0.1 percent while Hong Kong was off 0.7 percent as a fresh batch of data from Beijing failed to reassure investor concerns about the stuttering Chinese economy.