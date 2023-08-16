Thar Block 1 integrated energy project renovates Marvi Stadium

KARACHI: Cricket is the national pastime of Pakistan and the remote desert region of Thar is no exception. People in Thar love cricket and the country’s cricket stars and the youngsters there are keen to play and enjoy the sport. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough facilities for them. Realising this, Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project decided to play its role in line with its long-term campaign for community development. The Marvi Stadium which was constructed in Thar almost 15 years ago was identified. The stadium was in a neglected shape so Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project renovated it at a cost of US$200,000 over a period of three months. The newly-renovated stadium was opened to the public and an exhibition match was played at the venue between cricket teams from Islamkot and Thar Block 1 Integrated Energy Project as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Hundreds of local fans turned up for the cricket match and festivities which was attended by a number of dignitaries. Top government officials, SSRL and TCB-1 management led by Chairman Mr Meng Donghai were present at the inauguration. “It is a great occasion to be here for this inauguration ceremony and cricket match which is an important part of our ongoing CSR activities,” commented Mr. Donghai. “We are aware that cricket is by far the most popular sport in Pakistan and wanted to give youngsters of this area an opportunity to hone their skills in it. We hope that this stadium will enable them to take up and enjoy cricket on a long-term basis,” he added.