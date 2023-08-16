Samsam Bukhari parts ways with PTI

While expressing strong condemnation for the events that transpired on May 9, Samsam Bukhari, a prominent figure within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a former provincial minister in Punjab, has announced his resignation from the PTI membership.

According to a private news channel, Bukhari held a meeting with Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Tareen, during which notable figures such as central leader Aun Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial were also present. Sources said Bukhari has opted to align himself with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party. The official announcement of his affiliation with the party is anticipated to be made through a press conference within the next few days, they added.

Denouncing the events of May 9, Bukhari underscored his stance on the matter by reiterating his strong disapproval of the use of violence within political realms. He affirmed his unwavering belief in the peaceful conduct of politics and emphasised that resorting to violence is not a viable or acceptable approach.

He further elucidated that the nation’s collective ownership of the country and its institutions necessitates collaborative efforts. With this conviction in mind, he formally announced his disassociation from the PTI and revealed his decision to part ways with it.