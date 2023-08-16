Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

On Tuesday night, the security forces conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on reported presence of terrorists in general area Razmak, North Waziristan tribal district.According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the conduct of operation, the security forces surrounded the terrorists’ location and after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell.Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens.Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.