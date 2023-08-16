Sarmad Khoosat and Bilal Lashari to be honoured with Sitara-i-Imtiaz

In a momentous announcement that underscores the nation’s commitment to recognising exceptional talent, the President of Pakistan revealed a distinguished list of 694 individuals, both from within the country and abroad, who are set to receive civil awards for their remarkable contributions spanning a myriad of domains.

These prestigious accolades will be conferred during the upcoming Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23, 2024, commemorating the country’s achievements and unity.

The forthcoming Pakistan Day celebrations promise to be even more extraordinary, as the nation honours a diverse group of individuals whose outstanding accomplishments have left an indelible mark on various fields. The recipients hail from diverse backgrounds, representing the vibrancy and diversity that is quintessentially Pakistani.

Among the luminaries who will receive the esteemed Hilal-i-Imtiaz award is Rahat Ali Khan, a master of qawwali and singing, whose soulful melodies have resonated not only across the nation but also internationally, Mohammad Ahmed Shah, a true patron of culture, who has been instrumental in nurturing and promoting the rich heritage of Pakistan and Muhammad Anwar Masood, whose literary contributions have enriched the realm of poetry and literature.

Satish Anand’s pioneering efforts in film production and distribution were also celebrated. The award’s recognition also extended to talents such as Javed Bashir Ahmad, Faakhir Mehmood and Shabnam, each of whom has made significant contributions to the world of singing and entertainment.

Meanwhile, Bilal Lashari’s impressive skills in direction, cinematography, and scriptwriting earned him the coveted Sitara-i-Imtiaz. The filmmaker, who is riding high on the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt, has proven his mettle time and again with high-impact projects. Sarmad Khoosat will also be receiving the Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

The President’s Award for Pride of Performance category continues to shine the spotlight on outstanding contributors. The late Inayat Hussain Bhatti’s multifaceted contributions to film acting, production, direction and scriptwriting continue to be celebrated even posthumously. Zulfiqar Ali Attre’s exceptional compositions resonate through time, while Ajab Gul’s prowess in acting and direction adds another feather to his cap.

Distinguished figures like Adnan Siddiqui, Zubaida and Hassan Askari, who have made noteworthy contributions to acting, hosting, and film direction, respectively, join the ranks of the honoured. Moreover, the luminous Sheema Kermani, an icon in classical dancing and choreography, continues to inspire with her creative expressions. Naseer Baig Mirza, Ajab Khan and Baqir Abbas will also be receiving awards. Renowned Grammy winner Arooj Aftab has been conferred with a Pride of Performance – the highest literary award for displaying excellence in the field of art and music. She shared pictures on her Instagram celebrating her win.

According to The Truth International, Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan – who actually awarded her the prize – commended Aftab’s hand in bridging the gap between the two nations through her music and stated that international relations between the two states are largely influenced by perception. He is specifically known to have added, “Pakistanis love music. There are no restrictions on music.”

Gulab Khel will be awarded the same honour for rubab playing and Shazia Manzoor, Dhai Bai and Hamayoon Khan will be bestowed with the honour for their contribution to singing. Ishrat Abass, a luminary in drama, theatre and radio acting, is also on the list. Meanwhile, the maestro of melodies, Shakir Zeb, comedy virtuoso Qadir Bux Mithoo, artist and designer Mehboob Ali and Urdu/Saraiki writer Mussarrat Kalanchvi will also be conferred with the President’s Award for Pride of Performance. The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipients include individuals who have excelled in diverse domains. Muhammad Shahbaz Qamar’s naat khawani continues to move hearts, while Sajal Aly’s acting prowess has captivated audiences. The talented Syeda Mehrbano Kazim, known as Juggan Kazim, has garnered recognition for her anchoring and acting skills. Abdul Batin Farooqi and Abdul Wasay Chaudhary will also be honoured for acting.

Among the esteemed awardees is Almas Khan Khalil, who has revived the magic of folk Pashto singing and Fazal Wahab Dard, whose soul-stirring singing adds depth to the cultural tapestry. Ustad Rustam Fateh Ali Khan and Imran Aziz Mian, masters of classical singing and qawwali respectively, continue to enchant music aficionados. Dr Khalid Bin Shaheen will be receiving an award for acting and production. Shahzad Rafique and Fizza Ali Meerza will be honoured for direction, and production and screenwriting respectively. Amjad Sheikh will be bestowed with the award for film production and distribution. Farooq Hassan will be lauded for his hosting endeavours.

As Pakistan eagerly anticipates the forthcoming Pakistan Day celebrations, the awards serve as a testament to Pakistan’s enduring commitment to recognising and celebrating exceptional talent across a spectrum of fields. The diverse array of honourees exemplifies the richness of Pakistan’s cultural heritage and the remarkable contributions its citizens continue to make on the global stage.