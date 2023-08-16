Gohar Rasheed refuses to get his facial scars treated

Seasoned actor Gohar Rasheed gave a crucial lesson in self-love as he revealed why he chose to never get his facial scars treated.

During a recent outing on a private news channel’s talk show, actor Gohar Rasheed divulged that he is often approached by doctors and aestheticians via Instagram, pointing out his facial scars and they even recommend him treatments accordingly, but he chose to embrace them instead.

“Yeh jo meray chehray par marks hain theek hai? Inhon nay bohat saray mujhay doctors nay kaha balkay mujhay messages bhi aatay hain Instagram waghera pey kay aap yeh theek kyun nahi kara letay? Aap yeh treatment kara lain aap woh treatment kara lain (These marks that I have on my face, yeah? A lot of doctors have said to me… Actually, I get messages on Instagram and other social media platforms asking me why I don’t get them fixed. They tell me to get this or that treatment for them),” said the ‘Ishqiya’ actor while addressing an audience member.

The actor continued to share an anecdote about a man messaging him on the social platform Facebook regarding the same and revealed that it was because of his message that he never got any treatment for the scars. Quoting the social user, Rasheed mentioned that the person also had similar scars on his face and he told the actor that it was because of him that he embraced his features and felt confident in his appearance without the need to alter it.

Concluding his self-love message, Rasheed urged his fans to never give anyone the right to define them. “Jo aap hain woh koi aur nahin hai (You are your own unique person),” he noted.