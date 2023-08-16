Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz retires from international cricket

On Wednesday, Pakistani speedster Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket.

Wahab, who made his international debut for Pakistan in a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2008, announced his retirement from international cricket in a social media post.

“I’ve decided to retire from international cricket, after an incredible journey,” he wrote.

The former Peshawar Zalmi captain thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his family, coaches, mentors, teammates, and fans for their unwavering support.

The left-arm fast pacer said, “Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket”. He said 2023 was his target to bid adieu to International cricket, saying he feels more comfortable than ever as he served Pakistan and the national team to the best he could.”

🏏 Stepping off the international pitch 🌟 After an incredible journey, I’ve decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. 🙏 Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise… — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) August 16, 2023

For Team Green, the 38-year-old played 36 T20Is, 27 Tests, and 91 ODIs. The seasoned player had 83 Test wickets, 120 ODI wickets at a rate of 34.30, and 34 short cricket wickets at a rate of 28.55.

Wahab rose to prominence during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, where his fiery spell against Australia was especially memorable. He is well-known for his ability to generate pace and bounce, which makes him an important asset in limited-overs cricket.

Wahab Riaz was appointed caretaker provincial sports minister of Punjab in March 2023.