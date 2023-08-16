Hameed Latif Hospital commemorates Independence Day

14th August: Hameed Latif Hospital marked the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan with fervor and patriotism. The commemorative event witnessed the esteemed presence of Chairman Professor Dr. Rashid Latif Khan, along with distinguished figures including Prof. Dr. Javed Gardezi, renowned gynecologist; Professor Dr. Arif Mahmood Siddiqui; Dr. Tahir Masood; and Dr. Khalid. The attendance of key personalities such as Executive Directors Dr. Yousuf Latif Khan and Dr. Haroon Latif Khan, COO Dr. Hasaan Khan, Director of Marketing Sehar Latif, and Hina Yousaf was also notable. The event further garnered significance with the participation of AMD Dr. Irfan, DMD Dr. Adnan, GMHR Muhammad Ali, and Manager of Marketing Muhammad Imran, along with the hospital’s senior management, medical professionals, administrative personnel, and dedicated staff. The event commenced with a notable parade, followed by a dignified flag-raising ceremony. A symbolic cake-cutting ceremony underscored the unity within the hospital community. The event culminated with the chief guest addressing attendees, highlighting the values of love, loyalty, and dedication to the nation. His speech reflected on the nation’s remarkable journey and the collective responsibility to pursue its betterment.