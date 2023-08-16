APHC leader thanks Pakistan for unflinching support for Kashmiris

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mir Tahir Masood on Monday said Kashmiri people were highly grateful to the government and people of Pakistan for their continued moral, political and diplomatic support to their just struggle for right to self-determination. Talking to APP, he said Pakistan’s Independence Day on 14th August was the day of thanksgiving and day of rejoice for the Kashmiris. Felicitating the people and government of Pakistan on the Independence Day, he said that alongside the supreme sacrifices of valiant Kashmiris, Pakistan’s intense diplomatic efforts have highlighted the Kashmir dispute and exposed Indian ugly colonial face at the international level. He said the Kashmiri people pray for the stability, prosperity and progress of the country as strong Pakistan is a guarantee to the success of Kashmir freedom movement. The Hurriyat leader said the Kashmiris consider Pakistan as their benefactor and ambassador at the international forums whereas they regard India as an oppressor and imperialist colonial state.