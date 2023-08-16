Human Rights in Afghanistan

While the Afghan Taliban painted the country red to mark two years of their historic triumph over a much stronger enemy, their war crime accusations ring hollow when considered in light of distress calls from Afghan women for “bread, work and freedom.” On August 15, a public holiday was declared across Afghanistan as Taliban members and supporters marched through major towns in American military vehicles to carry their flag and blame the US-led foreign forces for killing “thousands of Afghans and addict(ing) five million to drugs” during the two decades of war. In stark contrast to their determined resolve to not let anyone threaten their independence and sovereignty, Afghans all over the world took to social media to mourn the fall of Kabul. For the umpteenth time, UN rights chief Volker Türk urged the Taliban to “respect, uphold, and promote the rights of all people in Afghanistan without discrimination.” The deeply troubling human rights situation, especially in light of the severe restrictions imposed on women and girls is yet to be addressed by those who had promised to come to power with different priorities (in line with the new, changed world this time). Last year, a group of courageous women staged a rare demonstration of defiance in the Afghan capital; highlighting their extreme marginalisation. Advocacy groups kept pleading with the international community to not recognise the new regime and tighten the screws till a government benefitting all people is brought to power. These changes were deemed necessary to restore normalcy in the war-ravaged terrain and ensure that millions could finally breathe a sigh of relief. Closure of free media and denial of freedom of speech; a crippling absence of civil space for human rights activities; lack of any effective justice; dismantling of the government structure and three branches; systematic and unjustifiable discrimination against women and religious and ethnic groups are just some of the heart-wrenching measures that dictate the dark reality. Fundamental liberties are bleeding to death in Afghanistan and there’s seemingly nothing the rest of the world can do about it. *