Rizwana Torture Case

Although the Special Investigation Team’s latest broadening of the scope of heart-wrenching torture of an underage domestic worker to include the husband of the said accused (who happened to be an officer of the honourable judiciary) appears like a heartening development, Rizwana’s battle for justice is far from over. With every passing day, the life of a battered, bruised, burned 14-year-old hangs even more precariously in the balance. Overwhelmed by the race against time, medical practitioners are scampering to try every procedure in the playbook but going by the tragic news about a sepsis diagnosis, only a miracle can save her at this point. Mocking the back-breaking weight of injuries her frail body was made to endure, the defence counsel presents a string of lame excuses. Between accusing her of eating mud to talking about some food allergy, there is little that is not being thrown at the court in desperation to see what sticks. As of now, Justice Shaista Kundi has proclaimed that she would “bring everything on record, and there will only be justice here.” But previous examples like the Tayyaba Torture Case are a testament to the shakiness and unpredictability of the aggrieved parties. In 2016, the 10-year-old, working as a domestic worker, was severely tortured by her employees. Quite worryingly, those who had wronged her also included a custodian of law. Still, the incredible speed with which someone languishing in an intensive care unit with ” “some burns, some traumas, some lacerations, some blisters [on her body]” stood before the court and parroted a well-rehearsed script about accidental injuries served as a sad reminder of how fragile the defences of those without means are, especially when pitted against deep pockets or impressive credentials. It can only be hoped that this time around, justice will be served. Only a fair, unbiased and timely judgement would deter many others from abusing their authority. *