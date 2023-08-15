Former CM Parvez Elahi handed in NAB custody for another week in corruption case

Former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI President Parvez Elahi remain detained despite receiving court relief, as the country’s top anti-graft body now has custody of the seasoned politician in a graft case.

Elahi was released on Monday after a court ordered his release, and a day later, a Lahore accountability court remanded Imran Khan’s close aide to the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until August 21.

A NAB team from Rawalpindi and Lahore zones detained the PTI president, alleging that the former chief minister received large bribes in contracts for Gujrat Highways Division road schemes.

During the hearing on Tuesday, NAB counsel argued that the former Punjab Chief Minister announced development packages worth Rs72 billion for Gujrat alone, breaking the law by handpicking his favorite men.

He claimed that funds for several projects were released before construction on the development projects began and that the NAB has strong evidence against the PTI leader.

Following the argument, the judge placed the former CM in the custody of the anti-graft body until August 21 and adjourned the case.

His aides and son Moonis Elahi are also named in the case, with anti-graft officials accusing them of causing millions of rupees in losses to the government exchequer.

Earlier today, a frail-looking Elahi was brought before Additional District and Sessions Judge Zubair Shahzad Kiyani’s accountability court.