NBP pensioners, employees’ widows in limbo amid no redressal of grievances

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Pensioners and their widows were facing serious financial constraints and difficulties due to negligible pension paid to the employees without annual budgetary increments leaving the retired employees and their families in sheer disregard and negligence. The NBP pensioners in a collective appeal had complained that they and their families were facing with untold financial constraints as they were denied annual budget increase by the inclement NBP management for the last many years in utter disregard to law of land, principles of humanity, decisions of the superior courts and Standing Committee of the Sovereign Parliament on Finance and Revenues. They claimed that all the cries of pensioners were falling flat on the ears of high ups of the Bank and country on the whole.