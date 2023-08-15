Former US president Donald Trump says fourth indictment ‘rigged’

Former US President Donald Trump slammed the “rigged” indictment on Tuesday, as he faces racketeering charges in a Georgia election case.

In a post on his personal social media account, Truth Social, shortly after being indicted for the fourth time on Monday, Trump called the indictment a “witch hunt” against him.

According to the BBC, he continued to criticize the indictment by bringing up a document that allegedly appeared earlier today on the Fulton County court’s website, listing indictments against Trump before the accusations were made public.

Trump wrote in his Truth Social post: “What about those indictment documents put out today, long before the grand jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds rigged to me!”

He appears to suggest the charges against him are politically motivated, adding: “Why didn’t they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign.”

A grand jury in Georgia indicted the Republican candidate for 2024 for the fourth time Tuesday in the 2020 election subversion case.

On January 2, 2021, a phone conversation between Donald Trump and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, was leaked, in which the former president asked the official to “find 11,870 votes,” prompting the investigation by a 26-member panel.

According to The News, Georgia prosecutors have begun outlining their evidence to the jury, which will later decide whether or not to charge Trump.

Other associates of the three-time indicted, including Rudy Giuliani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, were also named as witnesses to the incident by the jury.