US eager to deepen partnership with Pakistan: Blinken

Secretary of state felicitates people of Pakistan on 77th Independence Day

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington looks forward to deepening its partnership with Islamabad to create a more prosperous future for both nations. In a statement, the US state secretary extended his wishes to the people of Pakistan on 77th Independence Day.

He said the US values its 76-year-old relationship with Pakistan and expressed his country’s strong support for Pakistan’s economic success. The US official extended his wishes to the people of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

“As we usher in a new year of cooperation, and as Pakistan prepares to hold elections, we look forward to advancing inclusive economic growth, energy security, and promoting peace and regional stability,” he added. Blinken said they share a commitment to democratic principles and respect for the rule of law that will continue to guide their partnership forward.

Earlier in the day, the US said that it remained committed to its friendship with the Pakistani people and its relationship with the Government of Pakistan. In a statement, Consulate General of the US in Karachi Nicole Theriot wished the Pakistani nation a “happy” Independence Day.

“Today the American and Pakistani staff celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. On behalf of the American people, the US Consulate General in Karachi congratulates the people of Pakistan on [their] 76th year of independence as well as 76 years of bilateral relations between the United States of America and Pakistan.” Theriot mentioned that both nations have a strong partnership built on shared interests in economic development, mutual prosperity, and regional security.

“As we celebrate this milestone together and look to the future, the United States remains committed to our friendship with the Pakistani people and our relationship with the Government of Pakistan.” The nation is brimming with excitement and paying tribute to the relentless struggle of our forefathers and national heroes in their quest for a separate homeland on its 77th Independence Day.