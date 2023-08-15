Pakistan, China sign MoU for seeds, pesticides

Syngenta Pakistan, one of the leading agriculture companies has partnered with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to revolutionize sustainable food systems, bridging small farmers and end-to-end value chains for enhanced efficiency and food security. “The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for seeds, pesticides and agriculture services in chili, corn, tomato and sesame cultivation,” Vice GM CMEC Pakistan, Dai Bao told Gwadar Pro.

The signing was held at Pakistan’s First International Food and Agriculture Exhibition titled FoodAg 2023 at Expo Centre, Karachi. Several MoU signings took place at the event. On the sideline of the exhibition, CE TDAP and Secretary Commerce held several meetings on B2B trade with individual delegations to discuss possible future collaborations and introduced Pakistan as one of the top ten producers of agriculture produce in the world.

They engaged in productive conversations on Pakistan’s export potential and how to increase the numbers while sustaining ethical and smart practices in farming, growing and packaging. There were conversations on the treatment and export of livestock and related products too. The three-day event featured 400+ products, 200+ exhibitors and over400 international buyers to promote the untapped potential of Pakistan’s food agriculture industry.