Independence Day reminds us of great cause: Dr Naeem

Independence Day reminds us of the great purpose for which Pakistan came into being. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem expressed these views on the occasion of the celebration of the 76th Independence Day with national enthusiasm at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi. After flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony, a special seminar was also organized where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Administrative Officers, other employees and a large number of students were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem said that freedom is a great blessing, for which our elders have made a lot of sacrifices to achieve. He said that it is a matter of concern for us that Pakistan is becoming a victim of terrorism and economic crisis day by day, which our enemy is taking advantage and the only way out is to act on Quaid’s saying “unity, faith and discipline”. He also appreciated the sacrifices and the role of Pakistan security forces to keep Pakistan safe & prosper.

He said that Pakistan is facing serious threats for food security and being agricultural scientists it is our responsibility to benefit our farmers from our researches and interventions which will not only develop our agriculture sector to achieve the goal of food security but with the agriculture products export of we will also overcome our economic crisis. He said that 14th August gives us an opportunity to celebrate independence as well as determine the direction of development of the country. He also urged the youth to contribute fully to the country’s economic development. At the end of the ceremony, along with a special prayer for the security of the country and the nation, a monsoon planting campaign was also launched to make Pakistan greener.