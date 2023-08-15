Flag hoisting ceremony held at FTO secretariat

The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman (FPO) recently held a flag hoisting ceremony at the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat in Islamabad. The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, setting a serene and respectful tone for the proceedings. The honorable Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, President FPO, graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered an inspiring speech. Notably, prominent advocate Almas Ali Jovindah moderated the event with zeal and patriotic passion, adding an air of energy and enthusiasm to the ceremony. During the event, Jamal Yousuf, Senior Advisor at Punjab Ombudsman, highlighted the significant role played by Asif Mahmood Jah, who has successfully united the Ombudsmen at the FPO Forum. Asif Mahmood Jah, expressing his deep belief in Pakistan’s potential as a world leader, emphasized the need to uphold the principles of unity and dialogue at all levels. He recognized that Pakistan is blessed with enormous natural resources, which, when coupled with the country’s progressive mindset, can propel it to new heights. Jah stressed that it is essential to work together, across all sectors, to harness this potential for the greater good. Almas Ali Jovindah, also addressing the audience, expressed his pride in the achievements of the FPO members. Collectively, they have successfully redressed over three lac complaints over the past year, a testament to the upright leadership and strong institutional framework in Pakistan.