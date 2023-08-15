‘Strong, stable Pakistan guarantor of Kashmiris’ freedom: Sultan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that a strong, stable and prosperous Pakistan was a guarantor of the success of the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. Barrister Chaudhry said this while addressing a grand ceremony held at Kashmir House in a federal metropolis on Monday to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan. The ceremony was attended by diplomats of different countries, including Japan, Turkey, Cyprus, Austria and other countries.

On the occasion, the national flag of Pakistan was unfurled by AJK President Barrister Sultan Muhammad Chaudhry, which was followed by a salute by a smartly turned-out contingent of the AJK police. While national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said, “On this auspicious occasion we renew our pledge to strengthen the cause for which this great country-Pakistan-was created under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah”.

He said that a strong and stable Pakistan was a guarantor of the freedom of Kashmir. He said that there was a dire need that the political forces as well as people of all schools of thought must forge unity and pool their efforts to strengthen Pakistan the way Pakistan’s armed forces had been protecting the country’s ideological and geographical frontiers.

He said that it was high time that we became a voice for the voiceless Kashmiris who have been reeling under relentless oppression and Indian brutality for the past several decades. Barrister Chaudhry, while referring to Pakistan’s consistent support of the Kashmir cause, said, “Pakistan has always lent its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.” He said that it was incumbent upon the international community, in particular the United Nations, to discharge their obligations vis a vis the settlement of the lingering dispute and impress on the Indian government to fulfil its promise of granting the right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.