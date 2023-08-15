I-Day celebrated with great zeal in Balochistan

Like the rest of the country, the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed with great enthusiasm and zeal in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Nasirabad, Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibi, Chaghi, Pishin, Chaman, and other areas. The day began with special prayers in the mosques for the unity, solidarity, and prosperity of the country. A 21-gun salute was presented after the Fajar prayer to mark the day in the provincial capital Quetta.

The main ceremony was organized on the lawn of the Balochistan Assembly. Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, Chief Minister Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch, IG, Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and high other officials attended the celebration ceremony of Independence Day.

The Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali hoisted the national flag as chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, Jan Muhammad Jamali said, “He is very happy to join you at the function for celebrating Independence Day.” He said that as you all know very well that on August 14, 1947, our beloved country the Islamic Republic of Pakistan came into being.

“Today is achieved by the vision and sacrifices of our leaders and ancestors,” Jamali added. The Speaker said, “We have been maintaining the tradition of celebrating Independence Day for 76 years, Pakistan is a land of countless resources and countless blessings.” He said, “The Independence Day of any country is a moment of pride and glory.”

The Speaker said, “The people of Pakistan and the forces of state together are the guarantors of the development of this country.” The speaker and the participants at the end chanted slogans ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Balochistan Paindabad’.