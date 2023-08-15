Murad, Rana Ansar pick Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as interim CM Sindh

On Monday night, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the dissolved Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar reached an agreement on the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as interim Chief Minister.

The ruling PPP suggested Justice Baqar for the position of interim CM.

Murtaza Wahab, the mayor of Karachi and the spokesperson for the Sindh government, confirmed that Baqar’s name had been agreed upon.

“This is to inform you that the consultative process between CM Sindh & Opposition Leader under Article 224(1A) took place on 12th, 13th & 14th of August. Both the leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar sb as the caretaker Chief Minister Government of Sindh,” said Wahab on X — formerly known as Twitter.

According to the MQM-P’s spokesperson, the party has approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Baqar as interim CM.

According to the spokesperson, the decision was made at a Rabita Committee meeting presided over by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference outside the CM Office, Ansar informed the media that it takes time to “reach consensus on a good name”.

“Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar’s name has been finalized for [interim] chief minister slot. I am happy that the name of Maqbool Baqir has been agreed upon through mutual consultation,” said Ansar

The opposition leader, who belongs to the MQM, said she had no objection to the name of Baqar’s name.

“Things have been done ahead of the deadline, now notification and oath-taking has to be done,” said Ansar when she was asked about the name being picked just before the August 14 deadline. She added that her arrival to the CM House was delayed due to the heavy traffic on Karachi’s road because of August 14.

Former Sindh government spokesperson Wahab confirmed to the media after Ansar that the CM and opposition leader had sent their letter to the governor regarding Baqar’s selection.

“The new interim chief minister will decide when he wants to take oath,” said Wahab. He added that they are hoping that the elections are held free and fair as per the Constitution.