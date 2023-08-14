Bushra predicts Marriyum Aurangzeb’s film ventures to be successful

At the National Icon Awards ceremony, Bushra Ansari, a veteran figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, lauded the popularity of Maryam Aurangzeb and confidently stated that any film featuring her would undoubtedly become a blockbuster hit.

The actress expressed her belief that Maryam Aurangzeb’s influence is so substantial that if a film with her presence is released, it would gain tremendous success overnight.

Bushra Ansari’s comments were captured in a circulating video clip from the event, sparking discussions among social media users.

She also extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who was present at the awards ceremony, speculating on the potential arts connection within the Sharif family.

Actress Resham, another awardee at the event, also expressed her appreciation for Shahbaz Sharif’s support of the film industry. She praised him for elevating the industry’s position, status, and reputation, asserting that his contributions will be remembered by the world.

These statements from prominent figures in the entertainment industry underscore the impact of Maryam Aurangzeb’s popularity and the recognition of efforts made to uplift the Pakistani film sector.

Such acknowledgements reflect the growing acknowledgement of individuals contributing to the growth and enrichment of the country’s arts and entertainment landscape.