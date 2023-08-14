Amna Ilyas sets Internet ablaze with latest dance moves

Pakistani actor and model Amna Ilyas has set the internet ablaze with her latest dance moves. The dance video of Baaji star has literally mesmerised the fans who said that the Pakistani model performed better than the Bollywood star Alia Bhatt. Amna started her career as a model at the age of just 16. She shared a video clip of her unique dance on social media and it went viral. Amna Ilyas was seen dancing with music director, actor and choreographer Hassan Rizvi in the viral video shared on Instagram. Both Amna and Hassan were dancing to the trending song ‘Waat Jhumka’ from the popular Bollywood film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which starred Alia Bhatt. The Lollywood star was seen wearing stylish lehenga choli and dancing in a very distinct way.