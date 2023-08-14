Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day celebrations in Finland

A cultural event to celebrate the 76th Pakistan Day was organized by famous Asghar brothers in Espoo, Finland with great zeal and fervor.

The ceremony was started by recitation of Quran by Abdullah Asghar followed by the recitation of naat sharif by Wania. National anthem of Pakistan was played to the audience standing with respect. While addressing to the Pakistani community Ambassador Dr. Zahoor Ahmed appreciated the efforts of Pakistani community in particular the organizers of the event and emphasise the importance of cultural activities. He further stated that such events are the need of time to promote Pakistani culture.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Asghar, Chairman of FPPA, elaborated the achievements of Pakistani community and urged Pakistani community to keep building a good image of Pakistani. He said that such events are good in making soft image of Pakistani in western world. At this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Yasir Asghar introduced the Dr. Asghar Science Foundation and announced the scholarships for matric students in Pakistan an amount 40000 PKR each. Dr Muhammad Yasir Asghar also highlighted the history of Pakistan and paid tribute to the Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Imran Asghar expressed his gratitude to all the community members for active participation in the event and aimed to keep organizing such events in the future also. Fajr Asghar gave an excellent presentation about leading Paksitani woman like Fatima Jinnah and Benazir Bhutto. In concluding statements, Dr. Muhammad Zeeshan Asghar emphasized a two-part takeaway. Firstly, as Pakistanis, it’s crucial for all of us to take on the responsibility of contributing to the improvement of Pakistan. Secondly, for Pakistanis residing in Finland, whether as citizens or residents, there’s an important role to play in enhancing Finnish society. This involves making meaningful contributions to both the Finnish economy and society at large.

The distinguished Finnish guests expressed their happiness while actively participating in the event and mentioned that such official event has been organized first time in the history of Finland. They visited different cultural dresses and Pakistani food stalls and appreciated Pakistani culture and food. Pakistani children presented tableaus and Pakistani ladies sung Pakistani national songs together with the guitarist Saad Qureshi. Finnish pop singer Juha also presented songs from his latest music album. A native Finnish muslim Abdul Salam surprised the audience by giving a speech about the importance of national language in Urdu language.

A delicious cake with Pakistani flag was cut in the ceremony by the chief guest, Ambassador Dr. Zahoor Ahmed with Pakistani children. The Pakistani community especially the ladies and children enjoyed the event very much and waved Pakistani flags during the event.