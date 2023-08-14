ATTEMPTS TO DRIVE WEDGE BETWEEN ARMY, NATION WILL FAIL: Army to ensure security, national development

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has called for rejecting the propaganda aimed at spreading hopelessness among the nation, saying that attempts to drive a wedge between the military and people will never succeed.

“We are passing through interesting times, a watershed era, fraught with challenges, geo-political wrangling, increasing power contestation, hegemonism and jingoism. We continue to withstand the evil designs of the inimical forces; forces of instability and chaos, which are eager in their failed attempts to undo Pakistan. Let me caution them all, in the words of our Great Quaid, “There is no power on earth, which can undo Pakistan” – Inshallah. We have fought for long with our external and internal enemies, and we will fight for as long as required in future as well,” he said while addressing the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul late Saturday. “As I said at a number of occasions, we have the will, capacity and capability to withstand all challenges, whether external or internal. I stand here not to define these challenges being confronted, but to give a message of hope to our great nation. I am here to reassure the people that we the defenders of Pakistan, will never hesitate from any sacrifice in preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Wherever required, we shall contribute towards the Comprehensive National Security of Pakistan, and the national development efforts. Pakistan Army as a National Army, takes pride in its unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. Attempts to drive a wedge between Army and Nation are reprehensible, and will never succeed,” he further said.

“This great country is gifted with countless blessings stretching from the Himalayas to the Coastal Belt, from Rocky Mountains on the West to the green pastures, alluvial plains and the expansive deserts in the East, which are all rich with natural endowments and great opportunities. We have a vibrant nation of over 240 million, with bulk comprising of aspiring and hardworking youth. All we need is to follow the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline. Faith in Allah and our abilities to rise against all odds, while never giving into distractions; Unity in our efforts; and the desired Discipline of channelizing our energies towards the right direction of peace, prosperity and development,” he added.

“I urge you to reject despondency, propaganda of naysayers and fear mongers, who are wagging a failed attempt to foment despair and hopelessness. This great country and the nation has withstood many such challenges during its creation and thereafter. No country or nation on earth has ever met success without such challenges coming their way,” the COAS said. “To my Kashmiri Brethren, I would say that Inshallah you will also get free from the clutches of brutal occupation forces, as we got our freedom 76 years ago, through your rightful cause of self-determination and indigenous freedom struggle. No evil design can withstand the determination of the Kashmiri people, despite the communication blackouts, blatant use of the bayonets and turning Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the world,” the army chief said. “It is for the conscience of international community to realize, that Indian excesses in Kashmir have gone unaddressed and right to freedom and self-determination is being denied at the altar of geo political necessity. To all Kashmiris, I reiterate the assurance and full backing of your brothers in arms and the complete Pakistani nation,” he further said.

“To our brothers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, who are resiliently fighting against the savages of terrorism and proxies for over 2 decades, we want to reassure, that we will inshallah succeed against this menace being waged against us. We want you to live in peace, and progress in line with the aspirations of the people,” he continued. “To our neighbor, who has never been able to reconcile with the idea of Pakistan and is a threat to the regional peace and stability, I must say that we gained freedom after a great struggle and we know how to defend it!. The strategic calculus of our arch rival, skewed by its outsized ambition, carrying an illusion of being a great power and blinded by Hindutva driven hyper nationalism, needs serious attention of the world,” he maintained. “We will never be coerced by any aggressive designs, and neither can the region afford such hostility amongst two nuclear powers. Unfortunately, the adversary continues to peddle its nefarious designs against us for petty political mileage; I would humbly remind them of their predicament, last time they tried to do so,” he warned. “With respect to our Afghan brothers….. we have been the most hospitable nation and wish that they reciprocate to our earnest efforts to the least, and not allow their soil to be used against us. We are making great strides of partnership and cooperation with our time tested friend China and we have reinvigorated a new spirit in our historic relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Republic of Turkiye, State of Qatar and Islamic Republic of Iran.