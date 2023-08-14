Kakar resigns from Senate, party positions

Caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday surrendered his membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and resigned as a senator. Taking to X – formerly known as Twitter – Kakar said: “Owing to the fundamental responsibility conferred upon me as the caretaker Prime Minister, I have decided to surrender my membership of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and relinquish my Senate position.”

The caretaker premier-designate also requested the people to pray for him so that he can comply with their expectations by fulfilling his fundamental responsibility in the best manner. A day earlier, the newly-appointed caretaker PM, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for supporting his nomination for the coveted slot to oversee upcoming general elections in the country. Kakar – a little-known lawmaker belonging to BAP – was selected as caretaker prime minister, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Saturday.

The decision was taken in the second round of consultations between outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz, and a summary to this effect has been approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A. The opposition leader proposed the name of BAP senator.