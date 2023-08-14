PPP to make Pakistan a welfare state: Zardari

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that on the occasion of Independence Day, a pledge should be made to ensure the rule of the people according to the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. In his message on the occasion of Independence Day, he said that today the leadership and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party renew our pledge to make Pakistan a democratic and welfare state according to the ideology of the Quaid-e-Azam, for which Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had fought. Asif Ali Zardari said that the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fulfilled the dream of Quaid-e-Azam in the form of the 1973 Constitution. He said that dictatorship is actually a terror and in dictatorship no society can develop. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the Pakistan Peoples Party’s struggle was for a just and egalitarian society, where humanity is valued, a society free from fear and terror, where there is peace and an atmosphere of patience and tolerance. A society where everyone serves the country according to their potential. This is the way to move forward. He said that our war against poverty and ignorance is still going on. Pakistan can develop when the people are economically stable. ‘We can join the developed countries of the world.’ he said that pledging loyalty to the Constitution means acknowledging the supremacy of the Parliament as the authentic court of the people.