All possible security arrangements for I-Day celebrations to be ensured: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has issued directions to ensure comprehensive security and traffic arrangements throughout the province during the Independence Day celebrations.

IG Punjab instructed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements across the province, including Lahore, for the 76th Independence Day. Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all operational units, including the Special Branch, CTD, SPUs, and Executive Police, should follow a joint action plan.

RPOs and DPOs are to assess security arrangements by being present in the field. IG Punjab further emphasized the use of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, and metal detectors for monitoring and checking during security arrangements.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that the relevant arrangements should be implemented for the safety and security of women and children at parks, roads, and public places during the Independence Day celebrations.

Strict action will be taken against those engaging in kite flying, aerial firing, hooliganism, especially targeting women and children. Special teams will be deployed to take action against those involved in one-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism or unethical behavior.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that strict action including imposing appropriate penalties should be taken against law violators displaying weapons or engaging in aerial firing.

To maintain smooth traffic flow, additional personnel should be appointed for the traffic police and City Traffic Officers should remain present in the field.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has recorded a special message on the occasion of Independence Day at Minar-e-Pakistan and released it in the name of the force and the nation.

In his message, he said that Minar-e-Pakistan is a symbol of our freedom, national unity, love for the land of Pakistan . Between the minarets of Minar-e-Pakistan and Badshahi Masjid, there is a history of three centuries. IG Punjab said that the Pakistani nation got its freedom by passing through the river of fire and blood. The police are well aware of the importance of the independence. IG Punjab said that Police, Special Branch, CTD, Intelligence Agencies, Patrolling, Dolphin, PRU, Traffic Police and others should ensure best arrangements together. IG Punjab said that this is my message to the entire force from the constable to the additional IG level, the duty of August 14 should be carried out vigilantly. The honor and dignity of the department should be put first in every case. One-wheeling, aerial firing and strict action should be taken against those who block roads. IG Punjab further said to perform duty with good morale and positive attitude, ensure the safety of the joys of the Independence Day.

IG Punjab asked the citizens to go out with their families, roam around and have a lot of fun but do not cross the bounds of civilization. IG Punjab further asked to ensure the best security arrangements on August 14 like Muharram and Eid-ul-Azha.

IG Punjab requested the citizens to celebrate Independence Day according to Islamic rituals and national culture. Dr. Usman Anwar added that those who engage in mischief, hooliganism and any kind of discrimination should be caught and brought to justice.

In his message, Dr. Usman Anwar requested all the parents to make their children obey the law so that no one else faces any problem.