Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, extends heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. He expresses his warm felicitations to all fellow countrymen on this significant day. He acknowledges the immense blessing of freedom and expresses gratitude to the Almighty for enabling us to breathe in a sovereign nation. The Chief Minister underscores the need to comprehend and uphold the intrinsic worth and honor of a nation that is free. He pays tribute to the countless Muslims who dedicated their lives to kindle the flame of liberation, as well as the venerable forebears of our liberated land.

Paying homage to the unparalleled valor of those who laid down their lives during the Pakistan Movement, he emphasizes the significance of their sacrifice in pursuit of a peaceful nation. The Chief Minister avers that this Independence Day calls for introspection and learning from past experiences to chart a promising path forward. He stresses the imperative of adhering to the tenets of faith, unity, and organization, with each individual playing an integral role in the nation’s advancement.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi asserts the shared responsibility of bequeathing a harmonious, robust, and flourishing Pakistan to the forthcoming generations. He underscores the pivotal role of exemplary unity and solidarity in confronting the challenges that lie ahead. Confidently, he envisions a radiant future for Pakistan and emphasizes that, through the benevolence of the Almighty, the Pakistani nation will triumph over every obstacle. He calls upon all citizens to renew their commitment to prioritize the nation’s growth over personal interests and collaboratively elevate the stature of Pakistan.

The main event organized by the Punjab government to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan is scheduled for tomorrow at Huzuri Bagh. Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, is set to grace the occasion as the chief guest. During this significant day, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will embark on a visit to Mazar-e-Iqbal, where he will pay his respects by laying wreaths and offering Fatiha.

Notably, the caretaker chief minister will hoist the national flag at the Alamgiri gate of the iconic Shahi Fort, symbolizing the spirit of sovereignty. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi will also take the stage to address the central gathering, sharing insights and perspectives on this momentous day.

Acting upon the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab government has taken has taken a principled decision in establishing a state-of-the-art vegetable and fruit market on Kalakhatai Road. In line with this vision, a specialized committee has been assembled to oversee the design of the proposed market, as per the guidance of the chief minister, Mohsin Naqvi.

The committee will comprise key officers from various departments including the Secretary of Housing, Finance, Agriculture, as well as Communications and Works. In addition to the advanced vegetable and fruit market, the development plan encompasses the construction of a fish market and a slaughterhouse. Furthermore, a robust sewage system will be laid out to ensure proper sanitation.

The CBD and the Punjab Agriculture Regulatory Authority will jointly monitor the operational aspects of the fruit and vegetable market. Recognizing the need for convenient access, the approval has also been granted for the construction of a dual road that will serve as an entry point to the forthcoming vegetable and fruit market.

Under the guidance of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, the government has taken a principled decision towards creating a botanical garden in the suburban area of Rakh Jhok, situated near Lahore. This collaborative effort between the government and the private sector aims to establish a state-of-the-art botanical garden.

A Tree house and a class house will be established in botanical garden. One of the standout features of this botanical garden will be the Butterfly Garden, which is set to host a diverse array of butterfly species. Moreover, the Bird Sanctuary within the garden’s confines will provide a haven for hundreds of bird species, adding to the garden’s ecological significance.

By embarking on this initiative, the government envisions a reduction in environmental pollution, the establishment of this botanical garden stands as a testament to the commitment towards greener and more sustainable urban spaces.