Maui fires

Killing dozens of people, uprooting tens of thousands and decimating centuries-old architecture, the catastrophic fires that raged on the Hawaiian island of Maui is the latest reminder of seething mother nature unable to keep up with industrial greed.

Homes, hotels, churches, temples and museums have all been reduced to ash. Hundreds of tourists have scampered back to their countries. Meanwhile, many remain missing while large swathes of land languish without electricity or connectivity.

Recovery has barely begun. But as the administration begins an official probe into what went wrong in the firefighting efforts, it would be a gross fallacy to ignore the unprecedented increase in human activity that triggered the biggest-ever blowtorch. Blazes ballooned by strong, dry winds took no time to spread in all directions. Heralded as a tropical paradise, Hawaii faces an escalating threat that has marred its idyllic landscapes and endangered its unique ecosystems.

As the flames continue to scorch precious land, urgent action is required to preserve Hawaii’s natural beauty. The destruction is fast threatening the rich biodiversity and unique species that call Hawaii home. In order to address the critical crisis, enhanced forest management practices, coupled with a focus on preventing invasive species are needed. Hawaii must take a leadership role in embracing renewable energy sources and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

The responsibility to reduce greenhouse emissions would have to be shouldered by any and all actors-no matter how big or how small-if the world actually wishes to ensure its marvels endure for generations to come. The time for action is now. Will the heart-wrenching scenes of fear, panic and anger from Maui serve as a wake-up call for the international leadership and their foot-dragging over the climate emergency? If not now, one fears nothing ever will. *