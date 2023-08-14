Marriyum clarifies PM’s ‘apple of eye’ comment

Former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has explained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remark that he is “proud to be the apple of the establishment’s eye” was satirical.

On Sunday night, during an appearance on Geo News’ “Jirga” programme, Aurangzeb said that the outgoing premier had made the remark in answer to a journalist’s query and had later clarified by asking why, if he was the establishment’s preference, he had been imprisoned under Musharraf regime.

She went on to say that PM Shehbaz had asked that if he was “the apple of the eye”, then why was he incarcerated in Attock, Adiala, and Kot Lakhpat jails?

“Shehbaz Sharif was jailed during Gen Kayani’s time as well as during Musharraf’s regime. The PM had also said that during Gen Bajwa’s tenure, his daughters were also dragged into NAB courts,” the former minister added.

At the farewell ceremony held at the PM House on Saturday, PM Shehbaz expressed his satisfaction at having served as the establishment’s favourite for 30 years, noting that a hybrid system that promotes national advancement is preferable.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the premier acknowledged that his working relationship with the military leadership has improved over the course of his 16-month administration.