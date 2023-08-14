Nation celebrates I-Day today

The nation will celebrate the 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight the struggle of forefathers and national heroes for acquiring a separate homeland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities, including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes. Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities, including quiz and speech competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle for the creation of Pakistan. The day will commence with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, accompanied by a 21-gun salute in all provincial capitals. A moving moment will envelop the entire nation at 7:58 a.m. as sirens resonate across the country, heralding the grand flag hoisting ceremony at 8 a.m. Mosques will reverberate with early morning prayers for the prosperity, solidarity, and peace of the nation. Various public and private sectors departments are geared up to host a range of special functions and activities, including seminars, discussions, photographic exhibitions, artistic displays of paintings and poetry, national song renditions, and vibrant debate competitions.

The spotlight will be on recognizing the tireless contributions of Pakistan Movement leaders and the sacrifices made by national heroes. Streets and avenues of the federal capital, as well as other cities, are turned into a sea of colors, adorned with flags, banners, and buntings, creating an ambiance of festive jubilation. Prominent public and private edifices are aglow with illuminations, commemorating this significant occasion. The print and electronic media will reverently spotlight the indelible contributions of Pakistan Movement heroes, paying homage to their extraordinary dedication.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police as well as provincial governments have finalized traffic management plan for convenience and safety of the general public. Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange various programmes on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Similarly, private and public educational institutions will also hold different activities including competitions, functions and sessions to educate the students about the historical struggle behind creation of Pakistan. The capital city has turned into green and white colour with a large number of Jashan-i-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract the youngsters and children.

Since Independence Day has assumed the shape of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity. Overseas Pakistanis living around the world will also celebrate the Independence Day with equal fervour and passion. They will also organize cultural events, flag hoisting ceremonies, and rallies to show their love and loyalty for the homeland.

The significance of Independence Day goes beyond the celebration of national pride and patriotism. It is a day to remember the struggles and sacrifices of forefathers who fought for our independence. It is also a reminder of the responsibility we as a nation have to preserve and protect our independence by working towards the progress and prosperity of our nation.

The Independence Day of Pakistan is a day of great historical significance and national pride. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by forefathers for the independence of beloved homeland. The federal capital and all major and small cities have already turned into green and white colours with a large number of Jashan-e-Azadi stalls carrying dresses, flags, bunting, pin badges, toys and other decorative accessories to attract youngsters and children. Since the Independence Day celebrations have become a sort of a festival in the country, different brands, online retailers, eateries, cab-hailing services and even electronics companies are offering exciting discount offers, adding more charm to the festivity. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The day will dawn with special prayers and a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals.