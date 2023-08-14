Archbishop urges nation to make Pakistan, a prosperous country

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese believes that the Independence Day (August 14) inspires the entire nation of Pakistan to contribute for the prosperity and development of our beloved country. On the joyous occasion of the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan, Dr. Joseph Arshad, who was also President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops’ Conference congratulated all the citizens and the whole nation of Pakistan. He said this day we should also remember the sacrifices of our ancestors who shed their blood for independence.