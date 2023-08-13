Saboor Aly discloses the most memorable compliment she’s received

Pakistani star Saboor Aly recently opened up about her late mother in a heartfelt conversation on The Faiyza Beg Show. During the discussion, Saboor shared a deeply meaningful compliment that holds immense significance for her, particularly when it comes from people who were acquainted with her mother.

Reflecting on her memories, Saboor Aly reminisced, “In my childhood, when I would see my mother’s pictures from shoots etc, I would feel that when I’m older, when I’m 23, 24 years old, I should look exactly like my mother. The way she was so attractive, her eyes, her style.” She fondly described her mother’s allure, capturing the essence of her attractiveness.

Saboor revealed that she now receives a specific compliment that resonates profoundly with her. She shared, “Now, a lot of people tell me – my relatives call me – when they see my dramas and say that I looked just like my mother. If there’s any compliment that’s the biggest for me in my life, it’s that I look like my mother.” Her statement reflects not just a physical resemblance, but a connection to her mother’s presence that touches Saboor on a deeply emotional level.

The actor’s discussion also brought to light the poignant memories of her mother, Rahat, who tragically passed away in March 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer. Saboor’s sister, Sajal Aly, who is also a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, shared this profound loss of their mother.

The bond between Saboor, Sajal, and their mother was an integral part of their lives, influencing their paths and shaping their aspirations. The compliment of resembling her mother holds a special place for Saboor, serving as a heartfelt connection that transcends appearances.

As Saboor continues her journey in the world of entertainment, this poignant conversation highlights the significance of family and personal connections in shaping her identity and perceptions. The tribute to her mother underscores the enduring impact of loved ones even after they are no longer physically present, and the heartwarming sentiment of carrying their legacy forward.