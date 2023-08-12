IHC judge recuses himself from hearing Afridi’s case

The Islamabad High Court Judge, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, Saturday recused himself from hearing the petition concerning the arrest of PTI central leader Shehryar Afridi under MPO3. The case has been referred to the Chief Justice for further action. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir decided to step aside from the case and directed that the file be sent to the Chief Justice’s office. It will be up to the Chief Justice to assign the case to another bench.

The application, filed by Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate, states that Shehryar Afridi has been arrested under MPO 3 on the orders of the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner. Currently, Afridi is being held at Adiala Jail. The petition names the Interior Secretary, IG Islamabad, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Adiala Jail as parties. It is mentioned that Afridi was apprehended as soon as he exited the premises of the ATC Rawalpindi. The Islamabad magistrate issued an arrest warrant under the MPO. The petition pleads for the cancellation of Afridi’s arrest under the MPO3 and requests his release.