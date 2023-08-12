PPP wants elections on time: Khuhro

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter’s President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that his party wants election on time and now the onus is on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free, fair and transparent elections as per the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference along with PPP Sindh’s General Sececretary Senator Waqar Mehdi at People’s Secetariat, where a number of women workers belonging to different parties joined PPP, here on Saturday, said that the Caretaker Prime Minister along with the ECP should ensure free an fair conduct of the general elections. He said that it was a good omen that the Caretaker PM was from Balochistan.

The PPP leader claimed that PPP would clinch victory in the next general electios. He said that PTI chief tried to weak the political system in the country. He further said that the assemblies completed their tenure due to the democratic forces. Nisar Khuhro said that the Parliament was empowered through 18th amendment. He said that women belonging to different parties including PTI, MQM-Pakistan, PML-F, and PML-N joined PPP. He welcomed the women workers in PPP. PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said that MQM-P was snatching jobs from the unemployed youth under a conspiracy.