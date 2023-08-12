Fiza shares home remedy for curing arthritis and hair problems

A video of actress and model Fiza Ali sharing a home remedy for curing arthritis and nourishing hair naturally is going viral on social media Fiza Ali appeared as a guest on the show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’. She shared tips for a healthy lifestyle.

Fiza Ali said a laddu should be made of soft dates, peeled wet almonds, pumpkin seeds and crushed coconut. The actress said it should not be ground, adding it would cure the above-mentioned problems.

The actress said it is tasty and nutritious as there is no added sugar and free of preservatives and chemicals.

The celebrity added if the sweetmeat shop owner starts selling this ‘remedy’, his business would boom.

It should be mentioned here that Fiza Ali is quite active on her social media handles and enjoys a huge following of at least a million Instagrammers.

She often shares glimpses of both her personal and professional lives on social platforms. The celebrity is often seen spending time with her only daughter, Faraal and also shares pictures from their day outs.