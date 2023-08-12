Salman Khan comments on ‘Gadar 2’ record-breaking box office performance

Sunny Deol’s return as Tara Singh in Gadar 2 has ignited the box office and received a rousing welcome from the business community, including megastar Salman Khan.

The Bollywood Bhai praised the movie’s record-breaking INR 40 crore opening day take on Instagram. “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening (Two and a half kilo hand equals to ?40 crore opening). Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2. @iamsunnydeol @ameeshapatel9 @anilsharma_dir @iutkarsharma @zeestudiosofficial #TeamGadar,” added the 57-year-old who was also credited as box-office king. Kangana Ranaut shared Khan’s post on her Story while playing the Main Nikla Gaddi Leke soundtrack in the background.

Contrary to its prequel’s premise of Partition, the Anil Sharma-directed movie is set on the turmoil of 1971’s Crush India Movement and Tara Singh, the protagonist, tries to protect his son from the enemy forces.